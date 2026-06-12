Punjab Got Central Assistance Of Rs 4.13 Lakh Crore: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Dhillon on Friday said that as the nation celebrated 12 years of transformative leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Punjab should know the facts about the unprecedented financial assistance, infrastructure development, welfare initiatives and farmer-centric schemes delivered by the Centre to the state during this period.

Dhillon stated that contrary to the misleading narrative propagated by certain political parties, data clearly established that Punjab has received historic support from the Modi-led NDA government.

He said that more than Rs 4.13 lakh crore has directly flowed to Punjab through tax devolution, grants-in-aid, Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and Central loans.

“Punjab received over Rs 1.84 lakh crore through tax devolution, Rs 1.48 lakh crore in grants, Rs 39,997 crore as GST compensation and more than Rs 40,767 crore in loans and advances from the Centre,” he said.

Dhillon emphasized that Punjab's share in Central taxes has consistently increased under successive Finance Commissions during PM Modi's tenure, demonstrating the Centre's commitment to the state's development.

Highlighting major achievements, Dhillon said Punjab has benefited from Rs 43,527 crore in National Highway projects, Rs 34,488 crore in railway investments, Rs 6,552 crore under PM-KISAN, Rs 5,773 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 5,295 crore under the National Health Mission.

More than 11 lakh farmers have benefited from PM-KISAN, while over 17 lakh rural households have received tap water connections. Punjab has also witnessed major healthcare expansion through Ayushman Bharat, AIIMS Bathinda, new medical colleges, and over 565 Jan Aushadhi Kendras that provide affordable medicines.

The BJP President said these achievements reflected the spirit of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

He added that the Modi government has not merely announced schemes but has also delivered tangible results on the ground, including better infrastructure, improved healthcare, farmer welfare, social security, employment opportunities, and enhanced connectivity.

The last 12 years, he said, represented a new era of development, good governance and nation-building for Punjab and the country.