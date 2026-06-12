Digvijaya Singh Writes To CM Yadav For Probe Into Irregularities And Tender Process In MPECB

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 12 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB).

In his letter to the Chief Minister, the Congress leader called for a high-level inquiry, citing technical failures, suspected manipulation in the tendering process, and concerns over the future of millions of unemployed youths in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh stated that a delegation of unemployed aspirants had met him and highlighted serious deficiencies in the conduct of recruitment examinations as well as alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for examination management.

According to Singh, tenders floated in 2023 and 2024 for conducting ESB examinations reportedly identified some companies as technically qualified. However, both tenders were subsequently cancelled. He alleged that in a subsequent tender process, key eligibility criteria were modified and the contract was eventually awarded to a single firm, raising questions about transparency and fairness.

“Millions of candidates have suffered mental stress, financial losses and wastage of valuable time due to repeated technical glitches in recruitment examinations conducted by the ESB. The circumstances under which earlier tenders were cancelled, and conditions later altered, require an impartial investigation,” Singh wrote in his letter.

The former Chief Minister further claimed that documents available to the candidates suggested that the company entrusted with conducting the examinations had faced government action in the past, making it imperative to examine whether repeated changes and cancellations in the tender process were intended to benefit a particular firm.

“In the interest of nearly 40 lakh unemployed youth of Madhya Pradesh, the entire matter should be investigated either by the CBI or a high-level SIT. Those found responsible must face strict action so that the credibility of the recruitment system is protected,” he said.

The issue assumes significance because the Employees Selection Board, formerly known as the Professional Examination Board (PEB) or Vyapam, is the principal agency responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for various state government departments and admission tests for professional courses.

The institution has remained under intense public scrutiny since the infamous Vyapam scam, one of the country's largest recruitment and admission controversies.