Bihar: TRE-4 Aspirants Demand Early Release Of Recruitment Notification

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 12 (IANS) Candidates awaiting the release of the TRE-4 teacher recruitment notification in Bihar intensified their campaign on Friday by meeting Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha at his official residence located at 3, Strand Road.

During the meeting, a delegation of aspirants submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate issuance of the recruitment notification.

The candidates stated that they have been continuously protesting and meeting senior leaders regarding the matter.

They informed the minister that a similar memorandum had earlier been submitted to several leaders, including former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Members of the delegation recalled that when Vijay Kumar Sinha was serving as Deputy Chief Minister, he had assured them that the TRE-4 notification would be released soon. The candidates said they had now approached him again to remind him of that assurance.

Responding to the delegation, Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha assured the candidates that he would raise the matter with the Education Minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, and the Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary.

The issue of TRE-4 recruitment has remained a major concern among teacher aspirants across Bihar for several months.

Candidates have repeatedly staged demonstrations and protests demanding that the Bihar government release the notification without further delay.

The Bihar government has already announced its plan to recruit 20,000 teachers every year through annual recruitment drives beginning in July.

However, the aspirants have argued that the government should first fulfil its earlier commitment by completing the TRE-4 recruitment process before implementing the new annual hiring framework.

Earlier, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that nearly one lakh teachers would be recruited in Bihar over the next five years, including the appointment of around 20,000 teachers this year.

According to government plans, the recruitment notification is expected to be issued through the Bihar Public Service Commission in July.

Despite these assurances, candidates continue to demand clarity regarding the recruitment schedule and the official release date of the TRE-4 notification.