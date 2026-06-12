Gujarat: Ahmedabad Central Jail Undertakes Reforms To Introduce Vocational Courses For Inmates

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) In a significant step towards prison reform and inmate rehabilitation, the Gujarat State Prisons and Correctional Administration Department has rolled out a major educational initiative aimed at empowering prisoners and supporting the academic aspirations of their families.

Ahmedabad Central Jail has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under which jail inmates will have the opportunity to acquire basic education and improve their prospects for reintegration into society.

Under the MoU, prison inmates will be able to pursue and complete their education up to Class 12 while serving their sentences. Inmates whose education was interrupted for whatever reason will get the opportunity to resume their studies by enrolling at the appropriate academic level.

NIOS will introduce a range of vocational and skill-based courses for the inmates. These programmes will equip them with practical skills and recognised qualifications, enhancing their employability and supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration after release.

The initiative reflects the Gujarat Prisons Department's commitment to transforming correctional institutions into centres of learning, self-improvement, and social rehabilitation. The education-focused programme, spearheaded by Dr. K.L.N. Rao, DGP and Head of the Gujarat State Prisons and Correctional Administration Department, has been widely appreciated for promoting education, social inclusion, and second chances for inmates.

A special encouragement and felicitation programme for the children of prison inmates was organised at Ahmedabad Central Jail under the“Ek Nai Umeed” initiative.

A total of 18 meritorious students from families of inmates lodged in various prisons across Gujarat, who successfully passed their Class 10, Class 12, and higher education examinations in 2026, attended the event along with their family members.

The students were honoured with cash awards and certificates of appreciation by Dr. K.L.N. Rao in recognition of their academic achievements.

Congratulating the students, Dr. Rao encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and highlighted the transformative power of education in building a brighter future. He also interacted with inmates and their families, explaining the objectives and benefits of the“Ek Nai Umeed” initiative and reaffirming the department's commitment to supporting educational opportunities for inmates and their children.