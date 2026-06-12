State Advancing Towards 'Samruddha Odisha' By 2036: CM Majhi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday highlighted his government's achievements across several sectors including infrastructure, industry, women empowerment, and cultural initiatives on the occasion of the completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government's two years in office, asserting that the state is progressing steadily towards the goal of a“Samruddha Odisha” by 2036.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, CM Majhi said that over the past two years, the BJP-led state government has launched 121 new schemes, programmes and initiatives, bringing Odisha closer to the goal of a 'Samruddha Odisha'.

He outlined major schemes and achievements in women empowerment, strengthening of the farmers and the agriculture sector, infrastructure, education, and industries.

Describing the government's efforts towards women's empowerment, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the achievements of flagship schemes such as Subhadra, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha and Kanya Sumangala Yojana. He also said the state government facilitated subsidised bank loans worth Rs 38,795 crore to more than four lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) over the past two years.

Majhi further claimed that Odisha has emerged as one of the best-performing states in the country in creating 'Lakhpati Didis', reflecting the government's focus on enhancing women's economic empowerment and financial independence.

Calling farmers“Annadatas” rather than mere cultivators, the Chief Minister said the government has taken several measures to strengthen the agricultural sector. He stated that the Samruddha Krushak Yojana was one of the four major decisions announced by the BJP government soon after it came to power in Odisha.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, under which beneficiaries covered under the NFSA and SFSS schemes will receive an additional 5 kg of rice per month free of cost, taking the total free rice entitlement to 10 kg per beneficiary.

Similarly, in another significant announcement, Majhi declared that education from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduate (PG) level will be made completely free in Odisha.

The Chief Minister further added that after assuming power, the BJP government implemented the Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, extending cashless healthcare benefits to 3.46 crore beneficiaries across more than 32,000 hospitals nationwide. He said several newly established medical colleges have begun academic operations during the government's two-year tenure, while new medical colleges will come up in several other places soon.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has made record investments in infrastructure, allocating Rs 72,100 crore as capital expenditure in the current budget, equivalent to 6.5 per cent of the state's GDP, which he claimed is the highest among Indian states.

Calling industrialisation central to achieving the vision of a prosperous Odisha, CM Majhi said Odisha has secured investment proposals worth Rs 20 lakh crore through the Utkarsh Odisha conclave and a series of investment summits and roadshows organised across the country.

Responding to opposition parties' questions over the achievements of the state under the double-engine government, Majhi cited the removal of the term“Dham” from the Digha Jagannath Temple, along with ongoing railway projects worth Rs 90,000 crore and road projects exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

He highlighted the Rameswar–Tangi and Rameswar–Paradip coastal roads and said the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Corridor would transform the region, while Bhubaneswar would be developed as Greater Bhubaneswar.