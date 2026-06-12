94% Of Menopausal Women Report Sleep Problems, Driving Demand For Better Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, June 2026: With an estimated 1.2 billion women expected to be menopausal or postmenopausal by 2030 and approximately 47 million women entering menopause each year, health experts are calling for greater awareness of one of the most common yet often overlooked symptoms of menopause, sleep disruption.

Despite impacting millions of women worldwide, menopause continues to be surrounded by stigma and remains one of the least discussed areas of women's health. Sleep challenges, in particular, are emerging as a significant concern. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), more than 40% of women in perimenopause experience sleep problems, while between 52% and 64% of postmenopausal women struggle to achieve restorative sleep.

The scale of the issue is further highlighted by research involving women who had experienced their final menstrual period within the previous three years on behalf of REST. The study found that 94.5% reported difficulty sleeping, 92% experienced forgetfulness, 87% reported irritability, 85.5% experienced night sweats, and 83% suffered from hot flashes.

Hot flashes and night sweats are among the leading causes of sleep interruption during menopause. Medical experts explain that declining estrogen levels can make the body's temperature regulation system more sensitive, triggering sudden feelings of intense heat that frequently disrupt sleep. As a result, maintaining a cool and comfortable sleeping environment has become increasingly important for women navigating menopause.

Responding to this growing need, innovative cooling sleep technologies are helping women improve sleep quality and manage menopause-related discomfort. Among these solutions is the Evercool Cooling Comforter, designed to regulate temperature throughout the night by rapidly absorbing and transferring body heat. Developed using advanced cooling fabric technology, the material is engineered to remain cooler than conventional fabrics such as cotton, bamboo, silk, and Tencel, helping to reduce heat accumulation that can contribute to nighttime discomfort.

In addition to its cooling capabilities, the comforter features moisture-wicking properties designed to draw excess humidity away from the body and accelerate evaporation, helping users stay dry during episodes of night sweats. The ultra-soft microdenier fabric also delivers a smooth and comfortable sleeping experience, while its cooling performance is achieved without the use of chemical additives, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin.

As awareness around menopause and women's health continues to grow globally, sleep is increasingly being recognized as a critical component of overall wellbeing. With millions of women experiencing disrupted sleep due to hot flashes and night sweats, cooling sleep solutions are emerging as an important tool in helping women achieve more comfortable, restorative rest during one of life's most significant transitions.