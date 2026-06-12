Young Emirati Highlights Blockchain's Real-World Impact, Urges Youth To Drive Change

Curiosity led Emirati youth consultant and blockchain advocate Saif Ibrahim Al Matrooshi into the world of digital assets at a young age. What began as an interest in emerging technologies soon evolved into a mission to explore how innovation can create lasting social and economic impact.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gateway of Women Toward the Digital Economy forum in Dubai, Al Matrooshi told Kaleej Times technology should be viewed as a tool for solving real-world challenges rather than simply creating new products.

“I saw how blockchain could bring transparency to healthcare and how digital finance could reach people traditional banking never did,” he said.“Innovation stopped being about products and started being about impact.”

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Featured as a speaker at the event organised by the Sheikha Wafa bint Humaid Al Mualla Foundation for Community Initiatives, Al Matrooshi shared his vision for the future of digital economies and the role emerging technologies can play in empowering communities.

He believes Emirati youth are uniquely positioned to shape the country's next phase of economic growth.

“We are the bridge generation,” he said.“We grew up digital, but we also inherited a national vision that gives our ambition direction.”

According to Al Matrooshi, the UAE has already laid the foundations for future industries through investments in infrastructure, regulation, and innovation ecosystems. The responsibility now lies with young people to build on that foundation.

“Our role is not just to become employees of the future economy but its architects,” he said, encouraging youth to launch ventures, contribute research, and actively participate in discussions shaping future policies.

Despite the opportunities available, he acknowledges that young entrepreneurs face significant challenges. Among the biggest, he said, are information overload, pressure to move quickly, and fear of failure.

“We have access to more information than any generation before us, but much of it is low quality,” he said.“Learning to verify information and rely on credible sources is becoming an essential skill.”

Drawing from personal experience, Al Matrooshi revealed that he suffered financial losses before turning 13 while exploring the digital asset space. However, he views those setbacks as valuable lessons rather than failures.

“Failure is data,” he said.“The people who succeed are not those who avoid mistakes, but those who learn from them and keep building.”

Looking ahead, he sees major potential in the convergence of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and government innovation. He believes the UAE is well-positioned to become a global leader in areas such as tokenised assets, digital government services, and AI-driven businesses.

His academic research into cryptocurrency applications in healthcare systems further reinforced his belief that the most impactful innovations will be those that improve transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

“The most important innovations won't be speculative; they'll be structural,” he said.

For young people hoping to contribute to the country's future, Al Matrooshi offers simple advice: start early, embrace learning, and focus on serving a purpose larger than personal success.

“The UAE gives young people platforms most of the world cannot imagine,” he said.“Use them with purpose.”

He added that integrity remains one of the most valuable assets in any fast-moving industry.

“Your reputation moves faster than you do,” he said.“Be honest about both your successes and your failures. That is what earns trust and opens doors to greater responsibility.”

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