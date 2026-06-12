Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Tallies Number Of Counterfeit Banknotes Removed From Circulation In 2025

Azerbaijan Tallies Number Of Counterfeit Banknotes Removed From Circulation In 2025


2026-06-12 09:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Nearly 1,000 counterfeit banknotes were removed from circulation in Azerbaijan last year.

This was announced in the annual report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that during 2025, the economy's demand for cash was met in full, in an adequate structure, and on time, and the necessary reserves of banknotes were created.

According to the information, the amount of cash in circulation increased by 12.1% (2.1 billion manat, or $1.24 billion) compared to the beginning of the year, reaching 19.6 billion manat ($11.53 billion) by year-end.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111249867



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search