Azerbaijan Tallies Number Of Counterfeit Banknotes Removed From Circulation In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Nearly 1,000 counterfeit banknotes were removed from circulation in Azerbaijan last year.

This was announced in the annual report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report says that during 2025, the economy's demand for cash was met in full, in an adequate structure, and on time, and the necessary reserves of banknotes were created.

According to the information, the amount of cash in circulation increased by 12.1% (2.1 billion manat, or $1.24 billion) compared to the beginning of the year, reaching 19.6 billion manat ($11.53 billion) by year-end.

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