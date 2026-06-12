Azerbaijan Advances Regulatory Reform For Non-Credit Institutions
This is stated in the annual report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the report, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's “Strategic Framework for the Microfinance Model” assesses changes in sectoral legislation aimed at developing non-credit organizations, and plans for their phased implementation.--
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