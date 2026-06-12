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Azerbaijan Advances Regulatory Reform For Non-Credit Institutions

Azerbaijan Advances Regulatory Reform For Non-Credit Institutions


2026-06-12 09:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Efforts to improve the legal and regulatory framework governing non-credit institutions, which are an important component of the banking sector, are continuing.

This is stated in the annual report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the report, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's “Strategic Framework for the Microfinance Model” assesses changes in sectoral legislation aimed at developing non-credit organizations, and plans for their phased implementation.

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