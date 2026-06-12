CBA Discusses Financial Stability With U.S. Officials

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Aliyar Mammadyarov, has met with a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury currently on a visit to the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was announced via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on key issues including banking supervision, ensuring financial stability, the development of payment systems, risk management in the financial sector, corporate governance, and improvements to the regulatory framework.

The meeting also explored prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, including the potential implementation of technical assistance projects in the aforementioned areas.