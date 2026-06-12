Azerbaijan Parliament Strengthens Protection Of Monuments In Shusha

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved, in a single reading, a draft law on amendments to the Law "On the City of Shusha – the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan," AzerNEWS reports.

The issue was included in the agenda of the parliament's plenary session held on June 12.

Under the draft law, Article 5.2 of the document is presented in a new wording.

According to the amendment, it is prohibited to damage or destroy monuments located within the territory of the city of Shusha, relocate them to another place without the approval of the body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority, as well as carry out construction and installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation, or landscaping works that violate their inviolability or create a threat to them.