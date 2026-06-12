MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Engel & Völkers Enters Langley, British Columbia The luxury real estate brand grows presence in the heart of the Fraser Valley

June 12, 2026 8:57 AM EDT | Source: Engel & Völkers

Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Engel & Völkers has expanded its network to Langley, providing premiere real estate service to Langley Township, Langley City, Walnut Grove, Willoughby, Murrayville, Aldergrove, Cloverdale (Surrey), and the broader Fraser Valley corridor. Led by license partner Braden Reimer, this marks the 17th Engel & Völkers affiliated shop location in British Columbia. Engel & Völkers Langley sits at the centre of Fort Langley in the heart of village life at 2-9124 Glover Road.

"Langley is viewed as a 'living community', not simply a suburb, and buyers who choose it are selecting a lifestyle as much as a property," says Stuart Siegel, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "The Greater Vancouver area has shown deep appreciation for the quality of experience associated with the Engel & Völkers brand. This is a natural expansion with the right license partners. We are excited to see them contribute to the community's ongoing growth and vibrant culture."

"Langley is home to young families, professionals and retirees, but there is also a growing entrepreneurial and creative energy in Langley. Independent business owners, agricultural entrepreneurs, and remote workers are reshaping what it means to live well in BC," says Braden Reimer, license partner, Engel & Völkers Langley. "The town and surrounding area sit at the centre of that shift. The community draws people in and keeps them. That is the most telling indicator of a market worth investing in."

As one of British Columbia's most storied and celebrated locale's, Langley is recognized as the birthplace of the province and designated a national historic site of Canada. The village is renowned for its walkable main street, heritage architecture, independent boutiques, farm-to-table dining and a deeply connected way of life. Nestled along the south bank of the Fraser River and bordered by rich agricultural land, Fort Langley offers a rare combination of small-town character and proximity to the amenities of Metro Vancouver.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. The Engel & Völkers network currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its network of advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Bria Weaver

Matte PR

416-515-7667 ext. 702

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Katelyn Castellano

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Engel & Völkers Americas

212-234-3100 ext. 9842

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Source: Engel & Völkers