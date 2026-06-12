MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Atlantic Completes First Phase of 2026 Trenching Program at 100% Owned Golden Promise Property Central Newfoundland

June 12, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines"), has completed the first phase of its 2026 trenching program at the Company's 100% owned Golden Promise Property, central Newfoundland. Three trenches were excavated within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property testing an area of multi-element soil geochemical anomalies, including gold anomalies. Rock samples collected at the trench sites have been submitted for gold and multi-element analysis.







2026 Trench No. 2 - Golden Promise Property (Licence 036105M)

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Rock Sampling at 2026 Trench No. 1 - Golden Promise Property

(Licence 036105M)

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"Completion of the first trenching phase represents another important milestone in our 2026 exploration program at Golden Promise," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic. "The work is helping refine our understanding of known gold-bearing zones while supporting the advancement of additional targets across the property. We remain encouraged and look forward to the next stages of our work program on the property."

Golden Promise Mines excavated the three trenches at the Golden Promise Property during late May - early June (within Mineral Licence 036105M) in an area of the soil geochemical anomalies. The multi-element soil geochemical anomalies were identified by Golden Promise Mines during 2024 along a northeast - southwest reconnaissance soil sampling traverse. S oil samples along one section of the traverse returned anomalous gold values of 44 parts per billion (ppb), 53 ppb and 83 ppb while some samples returned anomalous values for silver (up to 3.9 parts per million (ppm)), copper (up to 121 ppm), molybdenum (up to 44 ppm), antimony (up to 28 ppm), zinc (up to 225 ppm), arsenic (up to 172 ppm) and / or vanadium (up to 920 ppm). The 2024 soil samples were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. for gold by Fire Assay - AA and for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-OES analysis.

The three trenches are approximately 60, 70 and 105 meters long. Exposed bedrock is common within each of the trenches with overburden being less than one meter thick in numerous locations. Some sections of bedrock have been thoroughly cleaned off using a high-pressure water sprayer. The trenches are orientated northwest - southeast and are approximately perpendicular to the reported bedrock geology contacts in this area between the Lawrence Harbour Formation and Stanley Waters Formation (Rogers et al., 2005), both part of the Victoria Lake Supergroup. Some gold bearing quartz veins / quartz vein systems within the Golden Promise Property occur near the contacts of these two formations.

Golden Promise Mines collected 29 rock samples during May - early June from the three trenches. These samples include samples from excavated rubble, subcrop and bedrock. The samples have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. (located in Springdale, NL) for gold analysis (Fire Assay (30g) with AA finish) and multi-element (34 elements) analysis (four acid digestion with ICP-OES analysis). Eastern Analytical Ltd. is a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Great Atlantic and Golden Promise Mine. The analytical results are pending.







2026 Trench Plan Map - Golden Promise Property (Licence 036105M)

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The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The 2026 trenching program at Licence 036105M was conducted approximately 5 kilometers northeast of gold bearing Linda / Snow White gold bearing quartz vein system.







Rock Sampling at 2026 Trench No.2 - Golden Promise Property (Licence 036105M)

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2026 Trench No. 3 - Golden Promise Property (Licence 036105M)

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Gold Bearing Quartz Veins and 2026 Trenching / Planned Trenching Programs -

Golden Promise Property

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The Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. It is located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. ( TSX: EQX, NYSE: EQX) which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of seven central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines.

Please see the Company's website for news releases reporting previous work on the Golden Promise Property. The 2026 trenching program at Licence 036105M was supervised by a Qualified Person. Previous 2017-2025 programs at Golden Promise were supervised by a Qualified Person.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

1-416-628-1560

...

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.







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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4







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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.