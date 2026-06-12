Real Canadian Superstore At Buffalo Run Set To Open This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transformative partnership between Tsuut'ina Nation, Taza Development Corp. and Real Canadian Superstore advances as opening preparations get underway

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Canadian Superstore, Tsuut'ina Nation and Taza Development Corp. are marking the next phase of the new Superstore at Buffalo Run with a planned fall 2026 opening, with construction well underway.

The new Real Canadian Superstore at Buffalo Run will be the first Superstore in Alberta developed in collaboration with an Indigenous community. As a major retail presence within the growing Buffalo Run community, the store represents an important step in bringing everyday amenities, new employment opportunities and long-term economic benefits to the Tsuut'ina and Calgary regions.

“This development represents far more than a grocery store. It is another meaningful milestone in Taza's vision to bring convenient, high-quality amenities to the region while supporting sustained, long-term economic growth for Tsuut'ina Nation. We are proud to see this partnership continue to take shape and look forward to the store opening later this fall.”

- James Robertson, President of Taza Development Corp.

With opening preparations now advancing, a hiring event for the new location will take place on Wednesday, August 26. The store will also create opportunities to continue building relationships with local and Indigenous vendors, while supporting Superstore's broader commitment to Indigenous allyship and community partnership.

“At the heart of our business are people, purpose and passion. We are excited to bring meaningful employment opportunities to Buffalo Run, deepen relationships with Indigenous vendors and continue building on our longstanding allyship work across Canada. This store is part of something bigger, and we look forward to opening our doors to the community.”

- Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President of Operations for Superstore

Additional details about the hiring event, store experience, vendor partnerships and grand opening plans will be shared closer to opening.

For media inquiries, contact:

Maureen Henderson

Vice President, Community Experience

Taza Development Corporation

... | 403-992-8388

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .

About Taza

Decades in the making, Taza is one of the largest and most influential First Nation development projects located on 1,200 acres of Tsuut'ina land. Consisting of three unique, but related community villages-Taza Park, Buffalo Run and The Crossing, Taza is integrated through a comprehensive framework of Tsuut'ina and City of Calgary infrastructure. The villages are physically connected via Tsuut'ina Trail, which is part of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, a critical piece of transportation infrastructure for the Calgary and Southern Alberta regions. Each community village has a distinct character built around a guiding philosophy and distinct design principles. Led by Taza Development Corp, Taza will create a unique sense of place, drawing on the history, culture and stories of the Tsuut'ina Nation.

About Taza Development Corp.

Taza Development Corp. (TDC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canderel and serves as the development entity for Taza, a 50/50 partnership between the Tsuut'ina Nation and Canderel, a leading Canadian real estate company. Adjacent to the southwest quadrant of Calgary, Alberta, the Tsuut'ina Nation is home to approximately 2,400 community members. Guided by a Board of Directors, TDC is advancing the long-term development of Taza's three distinct yet interconnected villages-Taza Park, Buffalo Run, and The Crossing-across 1,200 acres over the next 25+ years. This transformational project is designed to drive meaningful social and economic prosperity for the Tsuut'ina Nation and the broader region.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at