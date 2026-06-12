Teleport Named Most Innovative Identity And Access Management Platform In 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards

OAKLAND, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced it has been recognized by The Hacker News as a winner of the Most Innovative Identity and Access Management Platform category in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. The Cybersecurity Stars Awards recognize companies delivering meaningful advances in security technology. Teleport was selected for its approach to infrastructure identity, establishing a unified identity layer for humans, machines, and agents secured cryptographically, with short-lived privileges that expire - accelerating engineering teams while improving infrastructure resiliency.

"We congratulate Teleport on winning the Identity and Access Management Platform award in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. Teleport has built a unified identity system that treats humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents with the same cryptographic verification and short-lived access model, moving away from the fragmented credential management that has defined the industry for years. It is refreshing to see a company rethink identity from the ground up for the infrastructure environments that power today's digital services." - The Hacker News Team

"Companies introducing agentic workloads into production infrastructure must have an identity foundation that treats humans, machines, and agents as first-class actors, where there is no anonymity and identity is bound to a hardware root of trust," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Traditional approaches to identity designed for humans and based on credentials are inevitably vulnerable and fall short when applied to agentic behavior."

Teleport is a thought leader in Infrastructure Identity, establishing a unified identity layer as the control plane for trust across modern infrastructure - Kubernetes clusters, cloud platforms, CI/CD pipelines, Git repositories, and the databases and automation tooling that underpin them - enabling companies to eliminate legacy VPNs, SSH keys, and standing privileges. Most recently, Teleport introduced Beams, a trusted runtime where each agent operates in an isolated Firecracker VM with built-in identity, wired into the same zero trust plane that governs permissions and infrastructure resources, enabling deployment with unique cryptographic identity, just-in-time permissions, and least-privileged access.

Teleport's winner profile:

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure - humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents - secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-premise environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption. For more information, visit goteleport or follow @goteleport.

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