Brandon Hall Group Expands Progression Model Research Framework Across HR, Talent, Learning, And Leadership Functions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research series helps organizations identify their current maturity level and create a roadmap for continuous advancement

Boca Raton, FL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, today announced the expansion of its Progression Model research initiative with the release of six new Progression Models covering Learning & Development, Talent Management, Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development, and Rewards & Recognition.

The new models build on the organization's AI Progression Model research introduced last year and provide leaders with a structured framework for understanding organizational maturity, benchmarking capabilities, and identifying the next steps required to advance performance and business impact.

As organizations face increasing pressure to improve workforce capabilities, accelerate transformation efforts, and deliver measurable business results, the Progression Models provide a practical roadmap for navigating complexity while building sustainable organizational excellence.

"Organizations today are operating in a constant state of advancement," said Mike Cooke, CEO and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "For years, leaders approached change as a series of large-scale transformation projects. What we see now is something fundamentally different. The highest-performing organizations are building systems, capabilities, and cultures that enable continuous progression. These models give leaders a way to understand where they are today, what capabilities define the next stage of maturity, and how to move forward with confidence."

The Progression Models are based on Brandon Hall Group research and analysis of organizational practices, operating models, governance structures, technology adoption patterns, leadership approaches, and performance outcomes. Each model outlines distinct stages of maturity and highlights the people, process, technology, governance, and strategic capabilities required for advancement.

The newly released models include:



Learning & Development Progression Model

Talent Management Progression Model

Human Resources Progression Model

Talent Acquisition Progression Model

Leadership Development Progression Model Rewards & Recognition Progression Model

Together, these models provide organizations with a comprehensive view of how critical workforce functions evolve from foundational capabilities to strategic drivers of organizational performance.

"One of the most common questions we hear from executives is, 'How do we know if we're making progress?'" said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "The challenge is that most organizations benchmark activities rather than capabilities. Progression Models change that conversation. They help leaders evaluate the maturity of their function, understand what distinguishes high-performing organizations, and focus investments on the capabilities that create measurable business value."

The expansion of the Progression Model framework reflects Brandon Hall Group's broader research focus on continuous advancement and organizational excellence. Earlier this year, the firm's HR Outlook research identified 2026 as the "Year of Progression," recognizing that organizations must develop the ability to adapt, improve, and execute continuously rather than relying on isolated transformation initiatives.

Complimentary Research Summaries for each Progression Model are now available through Brandon Hall Group.

To learn more about the Progression Models and access the research summaries, visit: .

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, affecting the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and are the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform provides evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082...