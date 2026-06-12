Aymer AI Announces Venture To Develop 90-Acre Powered Land Bank In Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aymer AI, founded and led by Gautam Garg, is an investor in AI Data Centers

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aymer AI today announced the formation of a strategic venture to develop a 90-acre site in Texas into a large-scale powered land bank designed to support next-generation artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Project Macedonia will deliver up to 100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity through a hybrid energy strategy that combines traditional grid interconnection with behind-the-meter solutions. This approach is intended to accelerate time-to-power while enhancing reliability and flexibility for hyperscale and enterprise customers.

The site has been selected for its advantageous location, access to energy infrastructure, and proximity to major fiber routes. Once developed, the powered land bank will offer shovel-ready parcels capable of supporting rapid deployment of data center facilities tailored to AI workloads.

“Project Macedonia represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure,” said Gautam Garg, Chief Investment Officer of Aymer AI.“By integrating both grid and behind-the-meter power solutions, we will be creating a scalable and resilient platform that enables customers to deploy capacity faster and with greater certainty.”

Development of the site will occur in phases, with initial energization expected to begin upon completion of key infrastructure milestones and regulatory approvals. The project is expected to contribute to local economic growth through job creation, infrastructure investment, and long-term partnerships within the community.

About Aymer AI: Aymer AI invests in the AI data center ecosystem, with a strategy that spans the full stack-from powered land development to public equities tied to the buildout of AI infrastructure. The firm targets three core areas. First, powered land banks: acquiring and entitling sites with access to large-scale energy capacity that can support hyperscale and AI-driven workloads. Second, public equities in companies building what are viewed as“AI factories”-industrial-scale data centers purpose-built for high-density compute. Third, the broader enablement layer, including data center chips and emerging neoclouds that are renting capacity and reshaping how compute is accessed. The firm is backed by a multi-generational middle eastern family office.

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