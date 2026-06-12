Leverage Shares By Themes Closing Capped Accelerated Single-Stock ETF Series Due To Lack Of Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to their inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board of Trustees of the Themes ETF Trust (the“Board”) has decided to liquidate and close five ETFs (each, a“Fund” and collectively, the“Funds”). The Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interest of the Funds and their shareholders. The Funds closing are as follows:

Leverage Shares 2X Long TSLA Daily ETF Ticker : TSLO CUSIP: 88340C602 Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF Ticker: PLOO CUSIP: 88340C503 Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF Ticker: NVDO CUSIP: 88340C404 Leverage Shares 2X Long MSTR Daily ETF Ticker : MSOO CUSIP: 88340C305 Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF Ticker : COIO CUSIP: 88340C206

The Funds will cease trading on Cboe and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on Cboe on June 16, 2026 (the“Closing Date”). The Funds will not accept creation orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in either Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from June 16, 2026 through June 25, 2026 (the“Liquidation Date”) shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for a Fund's shares during this time period. This process will result in each Fund increasing its cash holdings and reducing its exposure to the underlying stock and related financial instruments. Consequently, each Fund will no longer be pursuing its investment objective of providing leveraged exposure to the daily performance of its underlying stock, which is inconsistent with the Fund's principal investment strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, each Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld, Director, Communications and Advisor Relations

...

+1 (860) 716-3686

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit .

About Leverage Shares:

The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the“Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit

ALPS Distributors, Inc. (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. The Outcomes sought by the Funds' strategies are not guaranteed. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see the prospectus for more information.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637 or visit themesetfs. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched funds have risks associated with having a limited operation history.

The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

Bitcoin Risk: While the Funds will not directly invest in digital assets, they will be subject to the risks associated with Bitcoin by virtue of its investments in options contracts that reference MSTR, COIN, PLTR, NVDA, or TSLA. Investing in Bitcoin exposes investors significant risks that are not typically present in other investments. Please see prospectus for full information.

The prospectus relates to the Funds listed above (each, a“Fund” and collectively, the“Funds”). Each Fund seeks to provide the following predetermined outcomes (the“Outcomes”) for an investment that is held for an entire Outcome Period:

(1) the Accelerated Return, which is based on the upside share price return of an underlying security (the“Underlying Stock”) and is subject to the Approximate Cap, and (2) approximately the same downside performance of the Underlying Stock. Please see below for the definitions of key terms.

Outcome Period: A full calendar month (e.g., January 1 - January 31) –

Accelerated Return: Approximately twice the share price increase experienced by the Underlying Stock over the Outcome Period

Approximate Cap: The approximate upside limit on the Accelerated Return during the Outcome Period, which will reset at the start of each Outcome Period

The Fund seeks to provide certain pre-determined outcomes (the“Outcomes”) based on the performance of the share price of the Underlying Stock for investors who hold Fund shares over a full calendar month (the“Outcome Period”). The Outcomes sought by the Fund are:

Approximately twice the share price return of the Underlying Stock (the“Accelerated Return”), up to an approximate upside limit (the“Approximate Cap”), and;

Downside performance that approximately tracks the negative share price return of the Underlying Stock

The Accelerated Return and the Approximate Cap may not operate as anticipated, and investors may lose some or all of their money.

The Outcomes apply only to shares that are held for an entire Outcome Period.

An investor who buys Fund shares after the start of an Outcome Period or who sells shares before the end of an Outcome Period may not fully realize the Accelerated Return and may be exposed to greater losses than that of the Underlying Stock. An investment in the Fund is appropriate only for investors willing to bear those losses.

The Fund does not provide a buffer against losses experienced by the Underlying Stock. An investment in the Fund is appropriate only for investors willing to bear those losses.

The Approximate Cap is provided prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to the Fund or shareholder transaction fees. Fees and any expenses will reduce the Approximate Cap amount for Fund shareholders for an Outcome Period.

The Approximate Cap will likely change for each Outcome Period and will be announced at the start of each Outcome Period.

Visit the Funds' pages on for information about the start date and end date of the current Outcome Period, the Approximate Cap for the current Outcome Period and the potential outcomes of an investment in the Funds, including the remaining Approximate Cap. This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.