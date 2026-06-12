Dinari Brings Spacex To Global Investors Through Regulated Financial Platforms And Defi Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SpaceX launches as a dShareTM on IPO day, becoming available to global investors through regulated partners in more than 85 jurisdictions, and as the first tokenized U.S. equity available for spot trading on HyperCore

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari, the pioneer of the custodial model of tokenized U.S. public equities, today announced the launch of SpaceX as a dShareTM, making the largest IPO in history accessible to global investors outside of the U.S., 24/7, through both regulated financial platforms and decentralized markets.

As SpaceX begins trading on Nasdaq under the ticker $SPCX, Dinari will tokenize the company as $SPCX dSharesTM and distribute the asset through its network of fintech, exchange, Web3 native, and neobank partners serving investors in more than 85 jurisdictions. Simultaneously, $SPCXD will become the first tokenized U.S. equity available for spot trading on HyperCore.

To support the launch, Dinari introduced a token architecture that expands how tokenized equities can move across financial applications. Historically, investors have faced a tradeoff between products designed for regulated applications and those designed for decentralized markets. Dinari's architecture enables $SPCX dSharesTM to be distributed through both regulated and onchain markets, extending the reach of public equities across both ecosystems without sacrificing the core benefits that make dSharesTM attractive to investors around the world.

This model is made possible by Dinari's investor-first approach to tokenization. Each dShareTM is backed by a security held with licensed custodians and is designed to preserve the core rights associated with being an investor in U.S. capital markets, including cash dividends, the right to redeem at NBBO, a claim on backing securities, and fully-automated corporate actions.

"Our objective has always been to expand access to U.S. equities without compromising the protections associated with stock ownership," said Gabriel Otte, CEO and Co-Founder of Dinari. "This architecture allows dSharesTM to reach investors through both regulated financial platforms and decentralized markets while preserving the core rights associated with the underlying security. We believe this approach creates a foundation for broader distribution of tokenized equities while remaining aligned with the regulatory frameworks that govern capital markets."

The launch also marks the first tokenized U.S. equity to trade on Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid has processed more than $2.9 trillion in cumulative trading volume and is the only major DeFi market actively trading at the market open. By bringing SPCX dSharesTM to HyperCore, Dinari enables crypto-native market participants to participate in price discovery around the largest IPO in history while accessing an asset backed through its custodial framework.

About Dinari

Dinari is the creator of dShares: stocks with the flexibility of digital assets and the security of traditional equities. dShares give holders the rights and protections they expect from stocks-dividends, proxy votes, and a direct legal claim to equity-while unlocking capabilities that traditional stocks can't offer: instant settlement, 24/7 trading, and global access. Learn more at dinari.

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