From Mini Series To Ultra Slim: Litime Expands Its Compact Lithium Power Solutions For Space-Constrained Application

Before the Ultra Slim model, LiTime developed its Mini Series to deliver smaller size, lower weight and higher energy density. While the Mini Series maximizes capacity within a small footprint, the Ultra Slim model addresses fitment challenges in narrow or irregular spaces. It can be installed under seats, inside vehicle compartments, in storage areas, along walls or within cabinets. Together, the Mini Series and Ultra Slim lineup broaden LiTime's lifepo4 battery portfolio to support varied installation conditions and capacity needs.

Addressing Power Challenges in Tight Spaces

Space limits are a major constraint for mobile power systems: cramped battery wells, limited layout flexibility, poor visibility into system performance and reduced charging capability in cold weather.

The LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 Bluetooth Self-Heating Battery is designed with these constraints in mind. It combines an ultra-slim form factor, 1,280Wh energy capacity, IP65 protection, and Bluetooth 5.0 smart monitoring to help users build more flexible and manageable mobile power systems in restricted spaces. The pack also incorporates LiHeatTM dual-mode self-heating technology to improve cold-weather usability.

Ultra-Slim Design for Narrow Installation Areas



The LiTime 12V 100Ah Ultra Slim LiFePO4 battery features a flat, space-saving profile, measuring 19.68 × 11.02 × 2.44 inches and weighing 33.5 pounds. Its slim shape makes it suitable for commonly hard-to-use locations such as under-seat spaces, side compartments, storage bays, walls, cabinets and interior partitions. The product is compatible with popular camper van and overland platforms-Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, RAM ProMaster, Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Wrangler-offering builders greater flexibility when planning electrical layouts in compact builds.