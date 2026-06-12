AI Memecoin Memetoro Expands Ecosystem As Stage 1 Presale Gains Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI memecoin sector is quickly becoming one of crypto's fastest-growing narratives.

Retail traders are no longer looking only for viral meme coins. Many now want ecosystems that combine culture, automated trading tools, prediction markets, and real participation utility. MemeToro has started gaining visibility in that category because it positions itself as both a meme-driven brand and an AI-powered crypto platform.

As Stage 1 continues, interest in the project has grown among participants following developments within the AI memecoin sector.









Why MemeToro Is Getting Attention Across Crypto Communities

MemeToro sits at the intersection of several growing crypto narratives: AI agent crypto, utility-driven memecoins, social finance, creator-driven ecosystems, and crypto presales. Most projects focus on one area; MemeToro aims to combine several of these themes within a single ecosystem.

The branding leans into meme culture through its Yellow Pepe identity, while the platform emphasizes participation tools and ecosystem utility in addition to community engagement.

The platform aims to simplify the fragmented meme economy by bringing creation, discovery, trading, and prediction systems into one AI-powered ecosystem. The project aims to simplify access to meme-focused trading and participation tools within a single environment.

MemeToro's AI Systems Track Viral Meme Trends in Real Time

According to the project, its AI systems continuously monitor market and social data signals, including sentiment, trending narratives, wallet activity, engagement trends, and memecoin momentum.

The system is designed to help users identify emerging trends through aggregated market data.

The platform also includes built-in minting infrastructure, allowing users to create memecoins directly through the dashboard without requiring advanced blockchain knowledge.

That creator-focused approach is becoming increasingly important as meme finance evolves beyond simple token speculation.

How To Buy MemeToro ($MT)

Step 1: Visit the MemeToro Platform

Users begin by accessing the official MemeToro presale dashboard.

Step 2: Connect Wallet or Use Card Payment

Participants can connect a crypto wallet or buy directly using card payment.

Step 3: Select the Purchase Amount

Choose the amount of $MT to buy at the current Stage 1 price.

Step 4: Confirm the Transaction

Once confirmed, the purchased allocation becomes associated with the connected wallet or account.

MemeToro Stage 1 Metrics Continue Building Momentum

The current Stage 1 presale remains active at $0.00125 before increasing to $0.00139 during Stage 2. So far, the project reports raising more than $43,983 and reaching 56.76% completion toward its current funding target.

The ecosystem also promotes staking rewards of up to 35% APR, prediction markets, AI trading tools, affiliate rewards, and community participation systems.

According to the project's roadmap, future development plans include a dedicated MemeToro blockchain optimized for high-frequency meme activity and AI-assisted social finance participation.

AI Memecoin Utility Is Becoming a Bigger Theme

The next meme cycle may look different from previous ones. Instead of relying entirely on hype, newer ecosystems are increasingly combining AI automation, creator tools, social engagement, prediction infrastructure, and utility-focused participation.

MemeToro reflects that broader transition by positioning itself as a culture-driven AI memecoin ecosystem rather than solely a speculative token.

More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here

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About MemeToro

MemeToro is an AI-native platform for creating, discovering, trading, and speculating on memecoins within a single ecosystem, built around the $MT utility token and an evolving meme-market blockchain layer.

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Media Contact:

Contact person: Joseph Morgan

Company name: MemeToro AI Labs

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