Brock Lesnar's WWE Farewell? Booker T Drops Massive Summerslam Hint

Is Brock Lesnar heading toward his final WWE chapter? Booker T has sparked major speculation by suggesting SummerSlam could become a special farewell moment for The Beast Incarnate. With Lesnar's legendary career and unforgettable matches, fans are now wondering if WWE is preparing a final send-off.

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