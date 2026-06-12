EXL And Databricks Expand Collaboration To Help Enterprises Build Trusted Data Foundations For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has achieved Gold Tier Status in the Databricks Partner Program, expanding its collaboration with Databricks to help organizations strengthen their data foundations for enterprise AI through EXLdata TM and Databricks' security, governance and lineage capabilities.

As organizations scale AI across increasingly complex environments, trusted data, transparent governance and enterprise-grade security for data and AI systems has become foundational to achieving business value. With clients are operationalizing these critical capabilities in production environments, maintaining the visibility, compliance and control required to scale AI responsibly.

“Enterprise AI depends on reliable data, deep business context and trusted execution,” said Anand“Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief AI officer at EXL.“EXL is bringing that critical combination of capabilities to enterprises today. And with our continued collaboration with Databricks supercharges clients' ability to build the modern data foundations, governance and transparency that is needed to scale AI responsibly and drive outcomes.”

“EXL's industry expertise and commitment to trusted, governed AI make it a valuable collaborator as enterprises look to turn their data into business impact on the Databricks Platform,” said Jason McIntyre, vice president of partner management at Databricks.“Together, we are helping organizations build on a secure, scalable data foundation and accelerate AI adoption with greater confidence.”

In addition, EXL is helping enterprises adopt Databricks Bring Your Own Lineage capabilities, enabling organizations to connect and govern data across platforms while preserving existing technology investments. By extending end-to-end data lineage, governance and auditability across distributed environments, EXL helps clients strengthen trust, compliance and operational resilience, particularly in highly regulated industries such as insurance, banking and healthcare.

EXL will showcase these capabilities at the Databricks Data + AI Summit on June 15-18. To schedule a meeting, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 67,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

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