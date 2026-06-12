Veyond Metaverse Closes Strategic Investment From Japan-Based Private Investor As Global Commercial Momentum Accelerates Across Its XR Medical Telepresence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veyond Metaverse, a pioneer in 5D XR real-time immersive communication technology, announced today that it has closed a strategic investment from a Japan-based private investor. The new capital supports the company's next phase of commercialization across aviation, maritime, offshore, and broader healthcare environments where access to specialist medical care has historically been constrained.









The investment follows a period of accelerating commercial and external validation for Veyond Metaverse. The company has established a global commercial framework with a strategic partner that is a leading worldwide provider of remote medical assistance, and has earned recognition as a Top 3 Finalist at the Crystal Cabin Awards in Hamburg alongside Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, a Silver Award at the 2026 Edison Awards in the United States, and Gold recognition at the 2025 Digital Health Awards in the Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring category. The company's underlying technology is protected by a U.S. patent granted in 2025.

" For="" decades,="" the="" standard="" of="" medical="" care="" available="" to="" people="" in="" the="" air,="" at="" sea,="" and="" in="" remote="" environments="" has="" been="" constrained="" by="" what="" voice="" and="" basic="" data="" could="" carry,"="" said="" Adam="" Choe,="" CEO="" of="" Veyond="" Metaverse.="" "We="" are="" now="" in="" a="" position="" to="" change="" that="" standard="" at="" global="" scale.="" Welcoming="" international="" capital="" in="" the="" same="" period="" that="" we="" are="" establishing="" global="" commercial="" frameworks="" reflects="" where="" we="" are="" in="" that="" arc="" -="" moving="" from="" validation="" to="" />

A representative of the investor group commented: "Veyond Metaverse is primed to address mission-critical needs across multiple verticals. The need for real-time, expert-level medical support in remote and high-consequence environments is intensifying across broader healthcare - including surgical collaboration, remote specialist care, and medical training and education - as well as aviation, maritime, and offshore environments. Veyond Metaverse's AI-powered 5D XR platform addresses this need with the technical depth and commercial path we look for, with clear runway for deployment across multiple verticals."

The capital will support continued product engineering, infrastructure scaling, and commercial roll-out across the company's XR medical telepresence platform.

About Veyond Metaverse

Veyond Metaverse is a San Francisco–based 5D XR technology company delivering AI-powered real-time immersive communication platforms for healthcare, aviation, maritime, and offshore sectors. Its technology enables expert-level medical guidance, training, and collaboration anywhere in the world, with a focus on environments where access to specialist care is constrained by distance, infrastructure, or time.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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