AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Offer Document related to DNP's Voluntary Public Takeover Offer

12.06.2026 / 13:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Publication of Offer Document related to DNP's Voluntary Public Takeover Offer Vienna, June 12, 2026 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the“Company”), following its previous announcements of May 13, 2026 in relation to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd's ("DNP" or the "Bidder") intention to make a voluntary public takeover offer (the“Offer”), hereby announces that the Bidder has submitted the official offer document (“Offer Document”) to the Company, after its review by the Austrian Takeover Commission. The Offer Document will be published on the Federal Electronic Announcement and Information Platform (EVI, available at, as well as on the websites of the Bidder (, the Company () and the Austrian Takeover Commission (). The Offer Document will be also available free of charge in printed form at the registered office of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, during regular business hours. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will act as payment and settlement agent. ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna, Austria Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357 Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860 E-Mail: ... Website: ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) Euronext Athens Exchange (main market) 12.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

