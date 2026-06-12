India Offers Condolences To Thailand Over Death Of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, June 12 (IANS) India on Friday offered condolences on the passing of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, who died at the age of 47 years after remaining hospitalised since 2022.

"The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, The Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. The enduring contributions of Her Royal Highness in public service and diplomacy will be fondly remembered," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

According to the statement released by Thailand Government's Public Relations Department, the Bureau of the Royal Household stated that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita passed away peacefully on Thursday at 7:48 pm (local time) at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

"Her Royal Highness had stayed in the hospital for medical treatment since 15 December 2022, after losing consciousness because of a heart condition. In April 2026, doctors detected an infection in the abdomen caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This made Her Royal Highness's condition unstable, with low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormalities in blood clotting," read the statement issued by Thailand government.

"Although the medical team provided treatment for Her Royal Highness to the best of its ability, Her Royal Highness's condition deteriorated and the Princess passed away peacefully on 11 June 2026 at the age of 47," it added.

Thailand King issued a Royal Command directing the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites, with the highest honours accorded to the Princess as per the royal tradition. The royal remains will lie in state at Biman Rataya Pavilion within the Grand Palace, according to the statement.

Born in Bangkok on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest child of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X). The Princess was King's only daughter born to Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, former consort to the King.

After her graduation, she worked as public prosecutor at the Office of Attorney General in Bangkok and in Udon Thani, and later Pattaya, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Rayong. She also served as Thai Ambassador to Vienna, Austria, from 2012 to 2014, and as a special lecturer for the Master of Laws Program at the Faculty of Law, Thammasat University, in 2019, according to the statement.

She was appointed the King's Close Bodyguard in early 2021 and later Chief of Staff at the King's Close Bodyguard Command. The Princess was the chairperson for a scholarship program granted to those wanting to pursue their studies for the master of laws degree at Cornell Law School. She also established the“Bajrakitiyabha Scholarship Program for Legal Studies” offered to graduates in law, who also obtained Barrister-at-Law from the Thai Bar Association.

The statement released by Thailand Government's Public Relations Department said, "The late Princess, referred to as 'Princess Pa' among the Thai people, also initiated the Friends in Need (of“Pa”) Volunteers Foundation to help those suffering from natural and man-made disasters, especially floods. The foundation is run through the Thai Red Cross Society. Her Royal Highness's dedication, compassion, and love for the people will forever be remembered with gratitude."