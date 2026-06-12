Sex Racket Busted In Delhi, Four Women Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A major crackdown by the Central District Police led to the busting of an alleged sex racket operating from a building on Qutub Road in Delhi's Paharganj area, with four women being rescued, and an accused was arrested for allegedly running the illegal activity, police said on Friday.

According to police, the raid was conducted at Saran Building on Qutub Road after officials received specific information about the alleged racket. Following the operation, FIR No. 274/26 dated June 12, was registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act). Separate legal action was also initiated against the owner of the premises through FIR No. 275/26 under Section 223A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations in both cases are currently underway.

Police said that on June 11 at around 7:30 p.m., a secret informer approached the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nabi Karim Police Station and provided information regarding an alleged sex racket being run from a building in the Qutub Road area of Paharganj.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a dedicated police team was formed to verify the information and take necessary legal action. The raiding team comprised SI Harsh, W/SI Shruti, Head Constables Sunil Adhana and Vikash, Constables Dhansi and Feru, and W/Ct. Nishu, under the supervision of the SHO of PS Nabi Karim.

As part of the operation, Feru was deployed as a decoy customer to verify the allegations. After the information was confirmed, the police team conducted a raid at the identified premises and successfully busted the alleged racket.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shahrukh, a 29-year-old resident of Laxmi Nagar. Police also initiated legal proceedings against Harikishan alias Raju Champion, a 58-year-old resident of Dwarka, who is the owner of the rented premises where the alleged illegal activity was taking place.

During the raid, four women aged 31, 25, 20, and 34 years were rescued from the premises. Police have withheld their identities to protect their privacy.

Investigators have taken relevant evidence into possession and are interrogating the arrested accused to ascertain the extent of the operation and identify others who may have been involved. Police are also verifying the accused's previous criminal record.

According to officials, further investigation is in progress to uncover the complete network, identify all persons connected with the alleged illegal activity, and establish all relevant facts in the case.