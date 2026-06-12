Don 3 Controversy: Why Ranveer Singh's Exit Triggered A Major Controversy Read On

Don 3 Controversy: The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's departure from Don 3 has taken a fresh turn after FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the makers had already spent Rs 45 crore on the project before the actor reportedly exited

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has claimed that the producers of Don 3 approached the federation with documents showing that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film's pre-production. According to him, such expenses are common for a large-scale project with a budget reportedly around Rs 300 crore. The issue arose when Ranveer Singh allegedly withdrew from the film shortly before shooting was scheduled to begin.

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Pandit stated that the production team was just three weeks away from commencing filming when the actor decided to step away. Travel tickets had reportedly been booked, hotel arrangements were finalized, and other logistical preparations were in place. He emphasized that producers generally make such financial commitments only after receiving firm assurances from key cast members.

What initially appeared to be a routine casting change soon escalated into a major industry controversy. Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh was dissatisfied with production delays and concerns related to the script. In response, Farhan Akhtar-led Excel Entertainment reportedly sought Rs 45 crore in compensation. FWICE also issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, although the order has since been withdrawn. The dispute remains one of Bollywood's most discussed industry conflicts in recent months.