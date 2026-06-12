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65K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

65K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque


2026-06-12 08:36:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- More than 60,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem despite Israeli occupation restrictions, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, reported that over 60,000 worshipers gathered at the holy site. Tens of thousands of Palestinians began arriving at the mosque from the early morning hours to attend the weekly prayers.

The report noted that Israeli authorities have continued to prevent Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayer for the past three years.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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