Nearly Half Of Britons Support Second Brexit Referendum, New Poll Finds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, June 12 (Petra)-- Nearly half of Britons support holding a second referendum on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, according to a new survey conducted by Ipsos, King's College London, and the think tank UK in a Changing Europe.

The findings, published by the British newspaper The Independent, show growing dissatisfaction with Brexit, with 48 percent of respondents saying the UK's departure from the EU has turned out worse than they had expected. This marks a significant increase from 27 percent who held that view in 2021.

The survey also found that 48 percent of participants support a new referendum on Brexit, while 27 percent oppose the idea. Support for a second vote extends across political lines, including around one-fifth of supporters of the right-wing Reform UK party.

In addition, the poll highlighted a growing desire for closer ties with the European Union. Nearly half of those surveyed favor a stronger partnership with the bloc, while 60 percent support increased cooperation on defense matters.

//Petra// MF