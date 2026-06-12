Two Suspects Arrested For Murder Of Missing Man In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson announced that the family of a man reported him missing after he had been absent from his home for more than two weeks and all contact with him had been lost.

Following the report, an investigation team was formed to examine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and locate him.

The spokesperson said that, through information gathering and investigations into the victim's surroundings and associates, detectives came to suspect two individuals of involvement in his disappearance. The suspects were subsequently arrested.

During questioning, the two suspects confessed to fatally stabbing the victim following a dispute between them and burying his body in an uninhabited area north of the capital.

Acting on information provided by the suspects, investigators located the burial site, recovered the body, and seized the murder weapon.

Investigations are ongoing, and the case will be referred to the judiciary upon completion of legal procedures.

//Petra// MF