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Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Deepen Construction Sector Co-Op With Trade Initiative

Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Deepen Construction Sector Co-Op With Trade Initiative


2026-06-12 08:35:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are expanding their cooperation in the construction sector.

This was stated in a report issued by the Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari Association following a meeting between representatives of the Association and Yilmaz Okuklu, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Türkiye Trade Center (Türk Ticaret Merkezi).

''On June 10, 2026, representatives of the “Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari Association” held talks with Yilmaz Okuklu, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Trade Center (Türk Ticaret Merkezi), discussing the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,'' the Association says.

According to the Association, the discussions resulted in an agreement to allocate commercial space and showroom facilities at the Azerbaijan Türkiye Trade Center for the exhibition and promotion of products manufactured by Uzbekistan's building materials companies.

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Trend News Agency

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