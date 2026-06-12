Azerbaijan, Türkiye Explore New Paths For Banking Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cooperation issues have been discussed between the banking sectors of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

This was announced in the report published by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

The publication said that the discussion took place during the Annual Meeting of the Turkish Banks Association, attended by the ABA President, Zakir Nuriyev, and ABA CEO Yunus Abdulov today.

According to the report, the meeting discussed current issues related to the economy and banking sector, and exchanged views on the development trends of the financial sector, current challenges, and opportunities for cooperation.

The event was addressed by Alpaslan Çakar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Banks Association, Prof. Dr. Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Dr. Fatih Karahan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Türkiye, and Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye.

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