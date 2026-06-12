Azerbaijan, Türkiye Explore New Paths For Banking Sector Cooperation

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Explore New Paths For Banking Sector Cooperation
This was announced in the report published by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).
The publication said that the discussion took place during the Annual Meeting of the Turkish Banks Association, attended by the ABA President, Zakir Nuriyev, and ABA CEO Yunus Abdulov today.
According to the report, the meeting discussed current issues related to the economy and banking sector, and exchanged views on the development trends of the financial sector, current challenges, and opportunities for cooperation.
The event was addressed by Alpaslan Çakar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Banks Association, Prof. Dr. Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Dr. Fatih Karahan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Türkiye, and Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment