Azerbaijani Chamber Of Accounts Reveals Irrelevant Spending Of Subsidies In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Subsidies have, in some cases, been directed to expenses other than those for which they were intended in Azerbaijan last year.

This was stated in the opinion of the Chamber of Accounts on the draft law "On the implementation of the 2025 state budget".

The opinion says that in the reporting year, some of the subsidies allocated from the state budget have been unused and have remained in the balance, and in some areas, despite the provision of subsidies for years, the effectiveness of activities has remained low.

According to the information, although subsidies were envisaged in 47 directions according to administrative classification in 2025, only 46 of them were implemented. The funds planned to be allocated for the direction of "Preparation of feasibility studies for reforms in a number of state enterprises" were not implemented.

According to the analysis of the Chamber of Accounts, the implementation level of subsidy directions varied between 16.2% and 100% compared to the verified allocation. Funds were fully implemented in 19 directions, the implementation level in 15 directions was higher than 90%, and in 12 directions it was lower than 90%.

The largest share of implemented subsidies – 41% – belonged to the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan. These funds were directed to providing subsidies for planting, crops, seeds, animals, and cocoons to agricultural producers.

The chamber's audit on the assessment of the effectiveness of state support in the field of crop production found that the financing of sowing subsidies mainly takes into account the implementation of sowing and plowing works, and risk criteria related to productivity indicators have not been formulated. As a result, it was noted that the activities of some farmers are more focused on obtaining subsidies than on increasing productivity.

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