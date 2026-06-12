Netanyahu: No Nuclear Weapon For Iran Under My Leadership

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, declaring that Tehran will not obtain such capabilities while he remains in office, AzerNEWS reports.

"As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said in remarks released by his office. He added that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are in complete agreement on the issue.

Netanyahu stressed that he has been at the forefront of international efforts against Iran's nuclear program for more than three decades. According to the Israeli leader, these efforts have played a crucial role in limiting Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear program," Netanyahu said. He argued that without this campaign, Iran would have already obtained atomic bombs that could be used to threaten or destroy Israel.

The message was released after Netanyahu held a conversation with Trump about the memorandum that, according to various reports, Washington and Tehran are finalizing to stop hostilities, following the US president's announcement that the "final points" of the pact aimed at ending the war that began on February 28 have already been approved.