Azerbaijan, Thailand Discuss Expansion Of Consular Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The first consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Thailand were held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Thai side was led by Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of consular relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for further development. Particular attention was given to expanding the legal and treaty framework, creating new cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening institutional ties in relevant areas.

The delegations also reviewed established practices and modern approaches to the evacuation of citizens during emergencies, as well as the delivery of timely consular assistance.

In addition, they exchanged views on recent innovations in consular services, including each country's experience and the application of digital technologies to improve and modernize consular procedures.