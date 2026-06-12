MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paragon Advanced Labs to Present at CEM Bermuda Capital Event and Planet MicroCap Las Vegas as Part of Investor Engagement Program

June 12, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) ("Paragon" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry, today announced that representatives of the Company will present at two premier capital markets conferences in June 2026 as part of its ongoing investor engagement program.

Paragon representatives will attend and present at:

CEM Bermuda Capital Event - June 12-14, 2026, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, Hamilton, Bermuda. A curated, relationship-driven forum connecting growth-stage issuers with portfolio managers, family offices, and accredited investors through scheduled one-on-one meetings. Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 (powered by MicroCapClub) - June 16-18, 2026, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most engaged gatherings in the microcap investing community, featuring company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and educational panels.

At both events, management will outline why Paragon offers investors a differentiated approach to investing in the current resource cycle. Paragon provides investors with direct exposure to the mining cycle without assuming exploration discovery risk.

That position is anchored by a contracted fleet of 12 PhotonAssayTM machines, expected to be among the largest in commercial laboratory locations globally; a strategic 27% equity interest held by McEwen Inc. (NYSE/TSX), with active board representation; and a hub-and-spoke laboratory network spanning Hamilton (ON), Surrey (BC), Sparks (NV), Timmins (ON), and Thunder Bay (ON) and Coeur D'Alene (ID). PhotonAssayTM delivers assay results in minutes rather than the weeks often associated with traditional fire assay, using larger, non-destructive samples with a materially lower environmental footprint.

"We look forward to engaging with investors at these two premier events," said Peter Shippen, Chief Executive Officer of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. "It is an exciting time for the industry and our business and we look forward to conveying that in these forums."

Investors attending either event are encouraged to connect with the Company for a one-on-one meeting.

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssayTM technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

For more information, contact:

Peter Shippen, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, exploration or development programs, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

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Source: Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.