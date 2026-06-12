Talisker Announces Amendment To Equity Incentive Plan And Adoption Of Clawback Policy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“” or the“”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) announces that it has amended certain terms of the Equity Incentive Plan (the“”) to be considered by shareholders and approved the adoption of an Incentive Compensation Clawback Policy (the“”).

The Company has amended the Plan to reduce the maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan from 10% to 8.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The Plan was also amended to reduce the limits on insider participation, such that the number of shares issuable to insiders at any time, and within any one-year period, under all security-based compensation arrangements, will be capped at 8.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. These amendments update the disclosure on pages 8 and 9 of the Company's management information circular dated as of May 20, 2026 and are effective as of the date hereof.

The amendments reflect enhanced governance practices by reducing potential dilution while preserving the flexibility necessary to attract, retain and incentivize key personnel and are intended to align the Plan with proxy advisory firm guidelines. The Company's shareholders will be asked to approve the Plan, as amended, at the Company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on June 18, 2026.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of an Incentive Compensation Clawback Policy (the“ Policy”), effective June 1, 2026. The Policy provides a framework for the recovery or forfeiture of incentive-based compensation granted, vested, earned, paid or settled on or after the effective date in specified circumstances, including where the Company is required to restate previously issued financial statements due to material non-compliance with financial reporting requirements or in cases involving fraud, gross negligence, willful misconduct or other material breaches of law or Company policy. A copy of the Policy will be made available on the Company's website at .

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.