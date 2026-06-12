Networknewsaudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Emerging AI Platform Companies In The Technology Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“A Next-Gen Intelligence Platform Operating at the Intersection of AI, Defense Technology, and Quantum Cybersecurity,” featuring Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF).

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What connects these trends is a shared underlying need: specialized AI infrastructure capable of processing proprietary scientific, operational, pharmaceutical, industrial and security-related datasets that generalized consumer AI systems cannot easily access or replicate. Organizations operating in government procurement, public safety, defense and healthcare environments require platforms built specifically for the complexity and sensitivity of their data environments, not repurposed general-purpose language models.

It is within this broader environment that Redwood AI has positioned itself as one of the most strategically interesting emerging AI platform companies in the North American technology ecosystem. With proven traction in sectors that have historically been among the most difficult for early-stage technology companies to penetrate, the company is building the kind of institutional relationships, proprietary data infrastructure and dual-use technology positioning that larger players have historically paid a significant premium to acquire.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The company combines expertise in chemistry, AI and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

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NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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