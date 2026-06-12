'Deeply Shocked And Devastated': Andhra Minister Lokesh On Marine Engineer's Death In Vessel Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's minister for human resources development and information technology, Nara Lokesh, said on Friday that he is 'deeply shocked and devastated' over the death of marine engineer Patnala Suresh in the attack on an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Deeply shocked and devastated to learn about the tragic demise of 44-year-old Marine Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh Garu from Visakhapatnam in the recent attack on the oil tanker MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz," Lokesh said in a post on X.

“A dedicated professional who spent years serving at sea, Suresh Garu's life was cut tragically short just days before he was to return home to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary. This is an irreparable loss to his grieving wife Bhargavi Garu, his two young sons, and our Vizag community. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

The national working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) requested the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite all formalities to bring his mortal remains home immediately and extend necessary support to his family during this“unimaginably dark time.”

This is the first reaction from the TDP-led NDA government over the death of Suresh.

The Congress party had criticised the silence of the state government for 24 hours after the confirmation of the marine engineer's killing.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have not yet reacted to Suresh's death.

Chief Engineer Suresh was one of the three Indian seafarers killed in the US attack on the vessel on Wednesday.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello was attacked off the coast of Oman, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

All three Indian sailors who were initially reported missing following the incident have been confirmed dead.

Deck cadet Aditya Sharma and engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya are the other two Indians killed in the attack, which was carried out by the US military after the vessel allegedly attempted to violate a blockade imposed by the US.

The tragedy has left Suresh's family here in deep shock. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 13 and 10.

The family has appealed to authorities to immediately arrange for the transportation of his mortal remains.