Delhi: MCD Ropes In CRRI For New Tech, Instant Pothole Repair Material

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) for new tech material for instant pothole repair, evaluation of roads, construction quality supervision and capacity building of staff, an official said on Friday.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar emphasised the importance of technology-driven approaches in urban road planning and maintenance, hoping that the collaboration would strengthen the civic agency's technical capabilities.

During the event, a bi-partite Technology Management Agreement was signed for implementation of ECOFIX, an iron and steel slag aggregate-based instant pothole repair technology developed by CSIR-CRRI.

"The partnership aims to enhance the quality, durability and sustainability of Delhi's road infrastructure through scientific road assessment, quality assurance and adoption of innovative maintenance technologies," Khirwar said.

Ravi Sekhar, CSIR-CRRI Director, highlighted the Institute's seven decades of contributions to the road sector and said that the partnership would provide technical support to MCD in road evaluation, quality supervision and deployment of sustainable technologies.

He added that technologies such as Steel Slag Road Technology, ECOFIX, Rejupave and MSS+ promote resource conservation, circular economy principles and reduced carbon emissions.

The initiative is being led by Satish Pandey, Flexible Pavement Division Head of CSIR-CRRI, who is also the inventor of Steel Slag Road and ECOFIX Technology.

Pandey highlighted that scientific road evaluation, quality supervision and adoption of advanced maintenance technologies would improve road serviceability, durability and lifecycle performance while minimising maintenance disruptions.

ECOFIX, a rapid and durable pothole repair technology developed using processed iron and steel slag aggregates, supports the national vision of waste-to-wealth by utilising industrial by-products for sustainable road maintenance improving the durability and environmental impact such as air pollution.

"Improved road conditions and timely maintenance are expected to reduce road dust generation, while the use of steel slag and recycling-based technologies promotes conservation of natural resources and supports circular economy practices," an official said.