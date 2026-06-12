Sunil Pal On The '₹370 Biryani' Remark: We Need To Come Up With Strict Laws

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Comedian and actor Sunil Pal has shared his views on the insensitive '₹370 biryani' remark made on the recent show of comedian Pranit More.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sunil Pal shared that such people running their homes by sharing such obscene content are the "terrorists of society".

The comedian told IANS, "The obscenity these boys and girls try to do in the name of comedy ends up running their homes, but it is ruining the youth of the country. That's why I always call such people the terrorists of society, because I believe what is not understood does not belong to society."

He demanded that the venues hosting comedy shows need to come up with strict laws, ensuring that only clean content is delivered during the show.

Sunil Pal further added that, "Those venues hosting such shows also need to come up with strict laws and rules that no such program will happen here, no abuses will be given, no obscene content will be used and only then I feel that a little bit of control can be achieved on this because today society, and comedians like us and the people who watch our content, are scared, and in a panick."

Hinting at Pranit More's time in the BB house, he shared, "The media is panicked, wondering why such people get so much attention, why they are invited to shows like 'Big Boss'? Where are the comedians who do clean comedy? Unless we promote such comedians, people like these will continue to find a market."

"My appeal to the viewers, the media, and the venues that host their shows is to make strict laws", the post concluded.

For the unversed, a video from Pranit's recent show sparked a massive outrage on social media as one of the attendees, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a“return” on his investment.