Will Adopt Balanced Approach To Land Procurement For Industry: Bengal CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday that the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under his leadership will adopt a balanced approach as regards to land procurement for industry so that neither the industrialisation drive nor the farmers' interest is hampered.

"The overall economic development of the state will never happen without industrial development. However, we should not repeat the mistake of acquiring land for industry at gun-point or by use of force. There is a particular law in the country for land acquisition and that law is already followed for acquiring land for infrastructure development. West Bengal will be industry friendly since that is necessary for increasing the state's own tax revenue as well as for employment generation. But to get land we will not be required to apply force. So, there will be a balanced approach for land procurement so that neither the industrialisation drive nor the farmers' interest are affected. I assure that land will not be a problem," the Chief Minister told media persons.

"Claiming that a number of investment proposals have already started coming, the BJP-led Bengal government will conduct a background check of the industrialists who are coming forward with the investment proposals," Chief Minister Adhikari added.

"We will check the real intention of those who want to invest in West Bengal. We will check whether there are serious complaints like money laundering against them or not. The development of the state will not be possible without industry and investment. Many projects have already come to me. I have formed a team under the leadership of the State Industries and Commerce Secretary Vandana Yadav to examine such proposals. The aim is to provide employment through small, medium and large industries. That will solve the unemployment problem, migrant workers will return to the state, and we will be able to move forward with increased revenue. If big investments come, bridges will be built, medical facilities will be developed, and rail connectivity will be developed."

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also said that the BJP-led state government had ordered a probe on the payments of Rs 635 crore to a particular advertising-cum-event management copy by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government for organising the annual business meet christened the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

"Mamata Banerjee's government paid Rs 635 crore to a particular event management company for organising BGBS. The matter will be looked into. There will be investigation to find out under which heads Rs 635 crore were spent," Chief Minister Adhikari added.