National Defence College Delegation Calls On Indian Ambassador In Moscow

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, June 12 (IANS) The visiting Indian National Defence College (NDC) delegation called on Ambassador of India to Russia on Friday during their ongoing 'Foreign Country Study Tour'.

“Ambassador Vinay Kumar interacted with the delegation of the National Defence College, India who are in Russia on a Foreign Country Study Tour,” the Embassy of India in Russia wrote on X.

“During the visit, the delegation had discussions on areas of interest with the officials from the Russian Ministry of Defence and experts from think tanks and visited military establishments,” the Embassy noted.

Earlier this month, another 16-member delegation from NDC, led by Brig Rajneesh Mohan and comprising officers from the Indian Army, Civil Services and officers from four friendly foreign countries, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tanzania, visited Rwanda.

During the June 01-6 visit, the delegation also called on General Mubarakh Muganga, the Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

According to the High Commission of India in Rwanda, the members of the delegation were extensively briefed by Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa, Director General International Military Cooperation and other senior officers from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Economic Planning and the Rwanda Development Board.

They also visited key institutions, including RDF Headquarters, the RDF Command and Staff College at Musanze, the Kigali Genocide Memorial and Rwanda Cooperation.

The High Commissioner of India also hosted the delegation for a dinner at the India House in Kigali.

“The evening provided an invaluable opportunity for informal interaction and contextual learning, enabling the delegation to better appreciate the political, socio-economic and cultural nuances of Rwanda and the close and cordial India-Rwanda relationship, beyond the formal programme,” the High Commission noted on X.

“As the first-ever NDC delegation to visit Rwanda, the programme provided senior military officers, civil servants and international participants with a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insights into Rwanda's remarkable journey of socio-economic transformation, reconciliation and regional leadership. The visit also reinforced the warm and growing ties between India and Rwanda and highlighted significant opportunities for deeper cooperation in defence education, professional military exchanges, peacekeeping, training and capacity building. It also underscored Rwanda's emergence as an important strategic partner for India in Africa,” it added.

–IANS

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