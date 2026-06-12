Americas Society Honors Pedro Azagra, Díaz-Granados, And Soberón In New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Americas Society awarded its 2026 Gold Medal on Tuesday to Pedro Azagra, CEO of Iberdrola; Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean); and Alejandro Soberón, founder and CEO of Grupo CIE and OCESA (Concerts and Shows Organization), in recognition of their contributions to the development of Latin America.

At the ceremony, held this evening on Wall Street in New York, the three leaders were honored by the association“for their role in promoting economic growth, sustainability, and regional connectivity across the Americas.”

Susan Segal, President and CEO of Americas Society/Council of the Americas, emphasized that the awardees represent“visionary and committed leadership” focused on the region's long-term development, as well as“building positive agendas based on cooperation, democracy, and philanthropy.”

Pedro Azagra was recognized for driving the energy transition and for his role in Iberdrola's international expansion, especially in Latin America and the United States.

Azagra noted that the recognition reflects the work of the company's teams and the commitment of the Hispanic community to building alliances for sustainable growth.

For his part, Sergio Díaz-Granados was distinguished for his leadership at CAF and his focus on regional integration, sustainability, and social cohesion as pillars of economic development in Latin America.

In addition, Alejandro Soberón received the Gold Medal for his role in consolidating a globally scaled live entertainment industry from Mexico. Under his leadership, Grupo CIE and OCESA“have driven major international events and helped position the country as a cultural and economic benchmark in this sector,” Americas Society noted.

The Gold Medal, created in 1977 by the organization - dedicated to education, debate, and dialogue on the Americas - has previously been awarded to figures such as David Rockefeller, Jamie Dimon, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Oscar de la Renta, and Laurence Fink, among others.