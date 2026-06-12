Tourists Fight, Jump Queues At World's Highest Post Office In Spiti Valley Video Goes Viral WATCH

Arguing, jumping lines, and causing disruption at renowned tourist destinations has become the norm in India. Once again, an event at the world's highest post office in Hikkim village, Himachal Pradesh's remote Spiti Valley, has sparked a new social media debate over public conduct and civic sensibility.

The incident occurred on June 11 at the historic post office, which sits at an elevation of approximately 14,567 feet above sea level. Widely regarded as the world's highest post office, the location, surrounded by bleak Himalayan scenery, draws hundreds of tourists each year who come to mail postcards and letters from the isolated Himalayan settlement.

A tourist captured chaotic events outside the post office when a sizable throng gathered to post letters and mementos in a video posted on X. In the video, visitors could be seen fighting, breaking lines, and trying to go by those who were patiently waiting their turn.

Narrating the incident, the man said that the post office was witnessing a huge rish of visitors.“Aap crowd dekh sakte hai, itne saare log aaye huye hai, linein lagi padi hai (You can see the crowd, huge number of people have arrived, several queues have formed)," he said.

He pointed out that many visitors were submitting 20-25 letters at once, causing significant wait times for others. He also highlighted some visitors' lack of discipline, saying, "Saath mein ye log jhagda bhi kar rahe hai, kisi ko queue mein khada rehna hai nahi, toh aap dekh lo kaise aapko aana hai (People are fighting among themselves, no one is willing to stand in a queue, so you decide if you want to come)," he shared.

The video caught hectic events near the entrance to the post office, which is structured like a letterbox, with people swarming around the counter. As they raced for access to the little facilities, they raised their voices and had disagreements.

Watch Viral Video

“Your educational qualification may tell us what you studied. Your behaviour tells us what you learned," the caption of the post read. Once it was shared on the platform, people began expressign disappointment over the behaviour on display, with many criticising the lack of discipline.

Your educational qualification may tell us what you studied. Your behaviour tells us what you learned. Hikkim Post Office, Spiti Valley twitter/klVG6KsAUR

- The Modern Himachal (@themodernhp) June 11, 2026

Social Media Reactions

"I bet 99% of them haven't written a letter or sent a postcard in at least the past ten years," a user said. This is really absurd and just FOMO.

Another person said, "The irony is that this is the Demo Post Office kept for tourists so they do not disrupt the real one."

"Indians are made for lathi charge," said another irate person.