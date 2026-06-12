Father's Sweet Gesture After Daughter's First Job Leaves Internet In Tears WATCH Viral Video

A heartwarming father-daughter connection captured by Instagram user Kaviyaa is gaining popularity online. The video depicts her father's caring gesture immediately after she started a new job, which left both her and the viewers crying. Many people in the comments stated the video reminded them of the subtle ways parents express their love, support, and pride as their children enter new stages of life.

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, "So my dad came to visit me at my office today. I joined just a week back." The video claims that Kaviyaa's father urged her to peek out the window when she was inside her workplace. She saw him standing outside the building with a bouquet of flowers as she looked downstairs. She hurried downstairs to meet him, thrilled and taken aback. The bouquet and a chocolate with a handwritten letter were then given to her by her father.

The note read, "I'm not here to inspect the office. I'm here to see where my daughter has started building her career."

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The sweet message appeared to leave Kaviyaa emotional. The video then shows her proudly pointing out the office building to her father. The father and daughter later posed for a selfie, capturing a moment that many viewers described as wholesome and unforgettable.

Social Media Reactions

Users flooded the comments section with heartfelt words as soon as the video went viral on the internet.

Someone commented, "This is the cutest thing ever."

"How does it feel to be God's favourite child?" said a different user in jest. Others were equally charmed by the father. "Why have you kept such a Santoor dad," one commenter joked, referring to his youthful appearance.

"Man, this is so cute," another user wrote, while someone else simply commented, "This is so adorable."