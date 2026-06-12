White House To Host UFC Event In Unprecedented Move

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 12 (IANS) The South Lawn of the White House has hosted Presidents, foreign leaders, Easter egg rolls and state ceremonies. This weekend, it will host cage fighting as an octagon now stands on the grounds of the White House as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prepares for an event unlike any in its history.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, while millions more are likely to watch worldwide as the sport stages fights at one of the most recognisable addresses in the world.

For longtime observers of both the White House and mixed martial arts, the moment represents an extraordinary collision of sports, politics and popular culture.

"It's unprecedented. There's never been anything like this," John Decker of Gray Television told IANS in an interview.

Decker, who has covered the White House for 30 years, said he could not recall a comparable event on the presidential grounds.

"I've covered the White House for 30 years. I can't think of any instance in which you've seen a professional sporting match happening on the south lawn of the White House," he said.

The event is part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary and comes amid President Donald Trump's longstanding association with the UFC and its president, Dana White.

"The President's a big fan of UFC and the President's an investor in UFC," Decker said. "He's good friends with the founder of UFC, Dana White."

The sight of a fighting cage outside the White House may appear unusual to many international audiences. Yet for followers of the UFC, it is being viewed as the culmination of a decades-long rise from sporting outlier to global entertainment powerhouse.

Few journalists have witnessed that transformation more closely than Randy Harris, founder of Knockout Radio.

Speaking to IANS, Harris recalled covering the UFC from its earliest days.

"I've covered the UFC longer than anyone in the world. I started covering the UFC at UFC one," he said.

At the time, mixed martial arts struggled for legitimacy. The sport faced regulatory scrutiny, limited television exposure and financial uncertainty.

"We would sit and talk, where could the UFC go?" Harris said.

Even the organisation's biggest supporters, he added, could not have imagined where that journey would lead.

"Dana would always say that it could be bigger than the NFL and most people here in America kinda laughed and chuckled," Harris said.

UFC now stages events across multiple continents and features athletes from dozens of countries.

Yet Harris believes the White House event surpasses anything the sport's pioneers envisioned.

"I don't think there's a single person, including Dana White and Donald Trump that could have ever thought that we'd be on the South Lawn for what's about to happen on Sunday," he said.

Walking around the venue this week, reporters encountered a scene more commonly associated with a major championship event than a government complex. Rows of seating face the octagon. Massive lighting structures tower above the lawn. Broadcast equipment is positioned across the site.

The contrast between the temporary arena and the White House itself is striking.

For Harris, however, the symbolism matters more than the staging.

"Oh, absolutely. A hundred per cent," he said when asked whether the event represented a dream come true for longtime UFC supporters.

"The UFC almost went outta business."

The promotion's early struggles are well documented. In its formative years, the organisation fought for survival as much as it fought for audience attention. Investors poured money into a sport many considered too controversial for mainstream acceptance.

That history helps explain why Sunday's event carries unusual significance within the MMA community.

"It's gonna be a party for America and really for the world," Harris said.

"This is going to take a global company, even more global on Sunday."

For a sport that once struggled to find a home, reaching the White House may be the clearest sign yet of how far it has come.

Founded in 1993, the UFC evolved from a niche combat sports promotion into one of the world's largest sports entertainment properties. Its growth accelerated after Dana White and the Fertitta family acquired the company in 2001 and expanded its television, international and digital footprint.

Trump's relationship with the UFC dates back to its early years, when some of its events were held at his properties. That relationship has endured as the promotion grew into a global business. This weekend's event places that partnership on its biggest stage yet - the lawn of the White House itself.