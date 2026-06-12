Never Miss A Match! Emirates Screens FIFA World Cup 26TM Live On Flights Via Sport 24

From the opening ceremony today in Mexico, to the final in USA on the 19 July – Emirates ( ) will screen every match of the FIFA World Cup 26 onboard its flights, via its dedicated live sports channel – Sport 24 on ice.

Ensuring that Emirates customers don't miss a moment and enjoy of the one of most watched sporting events in the world - Sport24 on ice is offering the full schedule of matches onboard. Bringing together fans from every nation and creating moments that transcend borders, passengers can follow the action live at 40,000 feet, ensuring they never miss a goal, a celebration, or a defining moment of the competition.

To help passengers stay up to date with the action and plan for their travel, the full FIFA World Cup 26 live broadcast schedule is available in the June edition of the ice magazine, making it easy to follow every match throughout the tournament.

Live TV, including Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra, is available on most Emirates flights. Availability may vary depending on aircraft type and route.

FIFA World Cup 26 matches will also be screened where possible in the Emirates Lounges of Dubai.

More live sports available on ice

From 4-20 June, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra on ice will also screen the NBA Finals for basketball fans. Canada Sail Grand Prix will be screened live from Halifax Harbour, Nova Scotia on 20-21 June, as well as the Formula 1® Moët&Chandon Belgian Grand Prix on 19 July, and the Formula 1® AWS Hungarian Grand Prix on 26 July.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.