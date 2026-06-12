David Hockney Dies At 88: The Artist Who Turned A Swimming Pool Splash Into A $90 Million Masterpiece

MENAFN - Live Mint) David Hockney, one of the most influential and celebrated artists of the modern era, has died at the age of 88. The English painter, photographer, printmaker, stage designer and draftsman died on June 11, just weeks before his 89th birthday, according to a statement issued by his publicist.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Hockney became one of the defining figures of contemporary art. Known for his vibrant depictions of swimming pools, portraits, landscapes and later digital artworks created on iPads, he continually reinvented his artistic style while remaining one of the art world's most recognisable figures.

His works fetched millions at auction, earned international acclaim and helped transform him into one of the most commercially successful living artists of his generation.

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Hockney's artistic journey was marked by a fascination with impermanence and everyday experiences. Whether painting a splash in a swimming pool, a friend standing in sunlight or the changing colours of a countryside landscape, he sought to capture moments that often pass unnoticed.

Among his most famous works was A Bigger Splash, a painting that immortalised the brief instant after a diver disappears beneath the water's surface.

Reflecting on the artwork, Hockney once said,“I loved the idea of painting this thing that lasts for two seconds. It takes me two weeks to paint this event that lasts for two seconds.”

That philosophy became central to much of his work, which often elevated ordinary scenes into enduring artistic statements.

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Hockney's market value rose steadily throughout his career, culminating in a historic moment in 2018.

At a Christie's auction in New York, his painting Portrait of an Artist (Pool With Two Figures) sold for $90.3 million, setting a world record for a living artist at the time.

The sale surpassed the previous record of $58.4 million achieved by Jeff Koons for his sculpture Balloon Dog (Orange).

Other works also commanded extraordinary prices. Beverly Hills Housewife sold for $7.9 million in 2009, while Woldgate Woods fetched $11.7 million at auction in 2016. In 2018, Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica sold for $28.5 million, more than doubling pre-sale estimates.

From Industrial England To Global Fame

Born in Bradford, England, on July 9, 1937, Hockney grew up in what he described as a "radical working class" household.

His mother encouraged his artistic interests from an early age, while his father, a conscientious objector during World War II, often stood apart from mainstream society because of his political views.

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Hockney later recalled growing up in a city marked by wartime austerity and grey weather. California, by contrast, became a dream destination long before he ever visited.

“I knew even as a child that it was sunny in Los Angeles because even though Laurel and Hardy wore overcoats, they cast long shadows,” he once told the New York Times.“There were no long shadows in Bradford. I noticed that. I thought, 'Boy, it must be very sunny there.'”

After studying at Bradford College of Art and later the prestigious Royal College of Art in London, Hockney quickly emerged as one of Britain's brightest young talents.

His first solo exhibition in London sold out, paving the way for an international career that would eventually take him to New York and California.

A Pioneer Who Challenged Artistic Conventions

Like his contemporary and friend Andy Warhol, Hockney embraced new technologies and visual culture.

His paintings frequently incorporated bold colours, unusual perspectives and innovative approaches to composition. Later in life, he adopted digital tools, creating artworks on tablets and iPads at a time when many traditional artists remained sceptical of such mediums.

His influence extended beyond painting. He designed sets for theatre, ballet and opera productions and experimented with photography, collage and multimedia installations.

One of his most acclaimed installations was Snails Space with Vari-Lites, "Painting as Performance," a large-scale light-based artwork created in the mid-1990s. The installation later became part of the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The museum described the work as“both a summary of Hockney's career and a poignant example of his belief that art should 'overcome the sterility of despair.'”

An Openly Gay Artist Who Broke Barriers

Hockney was also celebrated for his openness about his sexuality at a time when homosexuality remained criminalised in Britain.

Works such as We Two Boys Clinging Together and Two Men in a Shower reflected his personal experiences and helped challenge social attitudes through art.

Art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in 2004 that Hockney“is one of only a handful of 20th-century British artists who added anything to the image bank of the world's imagination.”

Jones added,“He was British art's first pop star. But this was not because he made easy images. His paintings unequivocally praised gay sex... They were so innocent they disarmed everyone.”